Morocco defends ties with Israel after condemnation from Islamist party

By World Israel News Staff

Morocco’s royal palace on Monday instructed the country’s largest Islamist party, the PJD, to stop attacking the North African country’s ties with Israel.

Earlier this month, the PJD slammed Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita’s announcement of a new water management initiative between Morocco and Israel, accusing the top diplomat of “defending the Zionist entity” during a time in which Israel is engaging in “criminal aggression against our Palestinian brothers.”

The Royal Palace slammed the PJD for its “irresponsible excessive views and dangerous approximations” of Israeli-Moroccan ties.

“The Kingdom’s international relations cannot be the subject of blackmail by anyone or for any consideration,” the Palace added.

The statement went on to say that Morocco viewed the Palestinian issue as one of its “foreign policy priorities.”

Morocco became the fourth country to join the Trump-led Abraham Accords after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.