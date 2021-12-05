Mossad cheif to pressure US to take military action against Iran in Washington trip

The visit comes as extreme demands by the Islamic Republic during nuclear talks causes concern among international officials.

By World Israel News staff

Mossad cheif David Barnea is set to fly to Washington on Sunday with the aim of convincing the US to take harsher action against Iran, Israeli media reported.

This comes after a series of indirect talks between the US and Iran has left officials across the world fearing that the Islamic Republic is not taking the nuclear negotiations seriously.

As the Islamic Republic’s extreme demands raises red flags, Barnea, alongside Defense Minister Benny Gantz, is set to convince the US to intensify economic sanctions in addition to taking military action against Iran.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said in a Thursday phone call to US Secretary of Antony Blinken that world powers must cease to negotiate with and begin to impose stricter measures on Iran.

A day later, Blinken reflected the international crowd’s concerns when he said that it seems Iran is not serious about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“What we’ve seen in the last couple of days is that Iran right now does not seem to be serious about doing what’s necessary to return to compliance, which is why we ended this round of talks in Vienna,” Blinken said.