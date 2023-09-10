Mossad chief: Israel fears Russia will send Iran arms ‘that will threaten our existence’

“Any harm to either an Israeli or a Jew, in any form, will result in a response far inside Iran, reaching even the core of Tehran,” David Barnea warned.

By World Israel News

Mossad spy chief David Barnea said on Sunday that Israel was increasingly worried about Russia’s sale of advanced weapons to Iran, saying it could “threaten our existence,” and disclosed that the intelligence agency had successfully thwarted 27 Iranian attacks targeting Jews and Israelis overseas in the past year.

“They plan to sell additional arms, which will be shut down as well. Our fear is that in return, the Russians will transfer advanced weaponry to the Iranians that would certainly threaten our wellbeing and maybe even our existence here,” he said the Institute for Counter-Terrorism Policy’s conference at Reichman University in Herzliya.

Barnea stated that Iran planned to supply Russia with both short- and long-range missiles, augmenting the UAVs it had already sold to the Russian forces for their Ukraine invasion.

He also warned that Iran was attempting more attacks than ever before, with the last year seeing Israel, in conjunction with partners around the world, foiling 27 attacks.

“The cells that were captured, and the weapons seized, all had definitive targets,” he noted, saying that attacks were thwarted “globally, including in Europe, Africa, the Far East, and South America.”

“This is all orchestrated and guided by Iran. We are observing a marked rise in efforts to endanger Jews and Israelis globally, and we are presently, even as we speak, tracking Iranian and affiliate groups to stop them from assassinating Jews and Israelis worldwide,” said Barnea.

“Up to this point, we have only targeted the leaders; it is now time to exact a different kind of toll on Iran. Any harm to either an Israeli or a Jew, in any form, will result in a response far inside Iran, reaching even the core of Tehran, and will include everyone from executing officers to the policy makers.”