Mossad gave Germany intel on Hezbollah before ban

The Israeli spy agency reportedly provided Berlin with information about Hezbollah’s warehouses of explosive material in southern Germany, among other intelligence.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s Mossad agency furnished German intelligence counterparts with information on Hezbollah’s activities that contributed to the German government’s decision to ban the terror group, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Israeli agents operated in Germany tracking Hezbollah’s movements and activities in a secretive operation. The dossier on Hezbollah’s operations in Germany was then delivered to German authorities.

The information Mossad agents provided to Germany included details about the locations of warehouses in the southern part of the country where the terror group stored hundreds of kilograms of ammonium nitrate, a common agricultural fertilizer that can be repurposed as a deadly explosive agent.

The Mossad intelligence reportedly contributed to Germany’s decision on Thursday to ban all of Hezbollah’s activities, regardless of whether the terror group classifies them as “political” or “military” activities.

The German order prohibits the public use Hezbollah symbols, and the terror group’s assets in Germany were also slated to be confiscated and forfeited to the government.

The German Ministry of the Interior issued a statement explaining, “Hezbollah openly calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel and questions the right of the State of Israel to exist. The organization is therefore fundamentally against the concept of international understanding, regardless of whether it presents itself as a political, social or military structure.”

In addition to massive amounts of aid from Iran, Hezbollah also directs a global narcotics trafficking and money laundering operation. According to Forbes magazine, Hezbollah is the richest terror group in the world.

Hezbollah has also amassed a massive arsenal of rockets and missiles in southern Lebanon, with which it routinely threatens Israel.