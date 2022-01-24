‘Moving towards endgame’: Will Omicron end COVID-19?

The scientific community is divided over the future of the Coronavirus.

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

The World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge provided Sunday an optimistic prediction regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it is likely that after the Omicron variant wave it will meet its end in the continent.

“It is plausible that the region is moving towards a kind of pandemic endgame,” Hans Kluge told AFP.

Studies have shown that the Omicron strain of the Coronavirus generally leads to less severe infection among vaccinated people than the Delta strain that came before it.

Its more lenient effect has raised worldwide hopes that the COVID-19 is starting to shift from a pandemic to a more manageable endemic illness, much like the seasonal flu.

Once the current surge of cases in Europe begins to subside, according to Kluge “there will be for quite some weeks and months a global immunity, either thanks to the vaccine or because people have immunity due to the infection, and also lowering seasonality.”

However, there appear to be contradicting predictions regarding the pandemic’s future within WHO itself.

Maria Van Kerkhove, an expert