‘Much larger attack foiled’ – 6 wounded in terrorist attack south of Jerusalem

Three terrorists open fire on Israelis near the southern entrance to Jerusalem, leaving six wounded.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Six Israelis were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack south of Jerusalem Thursday morning.

The attack occurred at a checkpoint near the entrance to the capital, near the Tunnel Road which links Jerusalem to the Gush Etzion area.

According to witnesses, a vehicle approaching the checkpoint stopped and three terrorists burst out of the car, opening fire with automatic and semiautomatic weapons.

Israeli security personnel stationed at the checkpoint returned fire, fatally wounding all three of the terrorists.

Six Israelis were wounded during the terrorist shooting, with various degrees of injuries ranging from light to critical.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the shooting to treat the victims and evacuate them to local hospitals.

Three of the victims were evacuated the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. One of the victims is listed in critical condition, while the other two are in moderate condition.

The remaining three victims were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in southern Jerusalem. One of the three is in light-to-moderate condition, while the two others are in light condition.

Of the three terrorists eliminated in the attack, two have been identified as Palestinian Authority residents from the city of Hebron, while the third terrorist has yet to be identified.

Authorities say that axes and large quantities of ammunition were found in the terrorists’ car, suggesting that the three had planned a much larger attack inside Jerusalem.

“In the terrorists’ car we found axes and a large amount of ammunition,” said Jerusalem district police commander Doron Turgeman. “It appears that they planned a more significant attack inside Jerusalem, but we eliminated them before they could do so.”