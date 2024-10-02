Names released of 5 people killed by terrorist shooting at Yaffa rail station

The victims named are 42-year-old Ilya Nozadze, 24-year-old Revital Bronstein, 33-year-old Inbar Segev Vigdar, 40-year-old Nadia Sokolenko and 30-year-old Shahar Goldman.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The names of five of the seven people killed by terrorist shooters at the Yaffa rail station on Tuesday night were released.

The victims named are 42-year-old Ilya Nozadze, 24-year-old Revital Bronstein, 33-year-old Inbar Segev Vigdar, 40-year-old Nadia Sokolenko and 30-year-old Shahar Goldman.

Two terrorist shooters attacked passengers, killing seven and wounding dozens.

Two of the five murdered in the attack have not been named, and an additional three are in serious condition.

Inbar Segev Vigdar, who owned a Pilates and fitness studio in Tel Aviv, was at the train station with her 9-month-old infant, who was unharmed and taken to safety.

Witnesses reported that Vigdar shielded the baby with her body, saving his life.

Eric Marchenkov, who was wounded in the attack, said, “The mother hugged her baby.

This was the most powerful picture of a mother hugging her baby covered in blood. It is a miracle that the baby is alive from all the bullets that were flying there. The mother was hit, but he survived.”

A passenger told Ynet, “[Segev Vigdar] went to get off the train and was shot. We heard the baby screaming. We pulled him out of the carrier. One of the policemen took me and the baby in a van to Wolfson [Hospital].”

Inbar Segev Vigdar is survived also by her husband Yaari Vigdar, who fought in the reserves in Gaza and the north.

Yaari Vigdar said that when his wife did not answer, he rode his bicycle to the station.

“After a thorough search, I found our dog shot while passers-by were taking care of her. I looked for Inbar in the whole neighborhood and realized that I had to go to the hospital because I didn’t get a response from anywhere.”

He went to the hospital and saw his 9-month-old son in the arms of a doctor.

Shahar Goldman was from Lod and is survived by her husband, Tai, her sisters Astar, Dikla, and Merav, and her parents, Avraham and Ruth Goldman.

Revital Bronstein was from Bat Yam, was working on her master’s degree in computer science and won awards for her work in artificial intelligence.

Nadia Sokalenko was a stylist from Tel Aviv and is survived by her husband Vadim a six-year-old daughter named Maya. She also has relatives living in Moldova and Denmark.

Ilya Nozadze was a truck driver from Georgia and was taken to the hospital with three bullets in his chest. His wife and two children, 17 and 14, live in Georgia.

The two terrorist shooters were identified as Mohammed Ragev and Hassin Tamimi, two illegal residents from Hebron.

One of the terrorists was armed with an M-16 and the other with a knife, and they began attacking people on the light rail.