Nasrallah: Israeli retaliation for highway bombing could lead to war

By JNS

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned on Wednesday that any retaliation by Israel for last week’s highway bombing by an infiltrator from Lebanon could lead to a regional war, but he stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack.

“Any military or security Zionist attack on Lebanon will be met with a fast response from the resistance,” said Nasrallah, according to Lebanese media. “A war on Lebanon might lead to war in the entire region and the demise of Israel.”

Nasrallah said that Hezbollah’s silence to date on the bombing was “part of the battle with the enemy,” while describing the suspect shot dead by Israel as a “martyr mujahid [jihadist].

“It is not our responsibility to answer what confuses the enemy, and sometimes our answer is in not commenting on the incident,” the Lebanese terrorist said.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday that the terrorist who placed the roadside bomb along the Route 65 highway in northern Israel on March 13 infiltrated the country from Lebanon using a ladder to climb over the border fence.