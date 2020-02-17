Nasrallah: ‘We’ve never seen an American regime like Trump’s’

Hezbollah leader calls for a boycott of the U.S. to hit it at its “weak point.”

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

“We have never seen an American regime like Trump’s,” Hezbollah terrorist chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.

“When Trump kills the leaders in a public and brutal manner, he declares war and we are still slowly reacting.”

The leader of the Iran-backed terror group called for an Islamic economic boycott of America to punish President Trump for two “great crimes”: The assassination of Qassem Soleimani and the recently unveiled Israeli-Palestinian peace proposal, dubbed the deal of the century.

The terrorist leader called for Arab and Muslim people and governments to fight the United States by boycotting all American products and by no longer pegging their currencies to the dollar.

“Arabs and Muslims need to forge a united resistance front in order to confront the Great Satan,” he said.

“The Israeli enemy has a major weakness which is the human losses,” he added. “Similarly, the Americans have their economic and financial situation as a point of fragility. Hezbollah hit the Israeli enemy at its weakness – so, likewise, we can concentrate on the U.S. economic interests.”

Speaking on Lebanese television 40 days after Soleimani’s death, Hassan Nasrallah said the U.S. “crossed all red lines” by blowing up a car near Beirut’s airport last month that held the leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC). The second in command of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the airstrike.

Soleimani was universally considered one of the West’s most dangerous adversaries. He had spread Iran’s tentacles across the globe for decades and was behind numerous terrorist attacks against America and its allies in several countries. His importance could be seen by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif’s statement a few weeks later that the U.S. and Iran had been “very close to war” due to that “act of aggression.”

The second “crime” Nasrallah slammed was the American “Peace to Prosperity” plan that Trump dubbed the Deal of the Century.

“It is not a deal,” he said. “It is Trump’s proposal in order to eradicate the Palestinian cause.”

According to Iranian news outlet PressTV, he also said that the most “perilous” part of the deal was the idea that Arab countries who host the Palestinian refugees’ descendants in dilapidated camps should give them citizenship.

He also said the Trump proposal endangered Lebanon because it is pro-Israel and its “spirit…will be decisive regarding the issue of demarcating the land and sea borders” between the two countries, he said.

In terms of land, Lebanon disputes Israel’s right to several border areas. There is also an ongoing dispute regarding natural gas drilling rights in a section of the sea between the two.

Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy with tens of thousands of troops, is one of the leading factions in Lebanon’s government.