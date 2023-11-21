NBC dismisses journalist arrested for inciting terrorism

Marwat al-Azza a journalist hired by NBC was arrested for inciting terrorism (Photo: YouTube @New York Post)

By World Israel News Staff

A journalist based in East Jerusalem and hired by NBC, Marwat al-Azza, was dismissed by the major news network following her arrest by Israeli police.

She was charged with inciting terrorism for four Facebook posts mocking victims of the October 7th massacre and praising Hamas terrorists.

An NBC News spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “The investigation of Ms. Azza is unrelated to NBC News. It is based on her personal Facebook posts that predate her time with us as a freelancer. We were not aware of those posts before we engaged Ms. Azza four weeks ago. She will not be contributing to our coverage going forward.”

The 45-year-old journalist was hired by NBC on October 21st, according to an executive in the company who added that her coverage “did not uncover any issues.”

On her personal Facebook page, Azza posted above a photo of an elderly Israeli woman being taken hostage by Hamas terrorists (according to a translation), “I’m dying laughing. It’s black comedy. The old woman is laughing. It’s the last thing that will happen before she dies.”

In another post, she wrote, “Sirens all the time. The Jews are hiding and the Arabs are drinking coffee on the balcony.”

Following a hearing at the Magistrate’s Court, a police representative commented, “These are very serious offenses, especially during wartime. The defendant earns a living in the same country that is under attack, and yet chooses to incite and glorify the terrible acts committed against civilians.”

Marwat al-Azza was “ready for arrest” when the police approached her. She had no cell phone and even wrote telephone numbers on her leg.

Her lawyer pleaded for her release according to any condition, “the court will find appropriate.” The court decided on Friday to extend her detention by five days.