Netanyahu at scene of attack: We are in the midst of a terror wave and Iran is funding it

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the scene of a Palestinian terror shooting near Hebron, August 21, 2023. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

By World Israel News Staff

While at the scene of a deadly attack near Hebron on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Iran is behind the ongoing terror wave in Judea and Samaria.

“We are in the middle of a terror wave that is being pushed, orchestrated, and funded by Iran and its proxies,” Netanyahu said.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant noted the gravity of Iranian financial backing, explaining that it has led to an influx of weapons reaching Palestinians in the area.

He pointed to a harrowing terror attack earlier in the day in which Palestinian terrorists intercepted an Israeli vehicle near Beit Hagai Junction on Route 60, firing over 20 shots at it, resulting in the death of 40-year-old Batsheva Nigri and leaving Aryeh Gottlieb, the 39-year-old driver, critically wounded. Nigri’s six-year-old daughter watched the scene from the back seat of the car but remained unharmed.

Asserting Iran’s role in these attacks, Gallant said, “All these terrorist acts have Iran’s fingerprints on them, as they seek various avenues to inflict harm on Israelis.”

“We will track down the attackers and also implement further measures to guarantee the safety of Israel’s citizens and ensure that the culprits face consequences,” he vowed.

Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to security.

“We’ll intensify our offensive and defensive tactics to hold the terrorists accountable, as well as those who dispatch them, whether they are near or far,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of solidarity, the prime minister added, “I stand by all our commanders and troops who are tirelessly working to protect us. It’s crucial that we all support them.”