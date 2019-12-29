Netanyahu condemns ‘cruel’ anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York

Netanyahu extended the offer of help to all countries facing the scourge of anti-Semitism.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to news of the stabbing attack in Monsey, New York during the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“Israel strongly condemns the latest expressions of anti-Semitism and the cruel attack in the middle of Hanukkah at the home of the rabbi in Monsey,” Netanyahu said.

“We send wishes for recovery to those injured. We will cooperate in any way with local authorities to help wipe out this phenomenon. We offer this help to all countries.”

New York has faced a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in recent months, with eight attacks occurring in rapid succession in the last week, not counting Saturday night’s stabbing attack.

Chaim Deutch — a New York City Council member — told local news outlets in Friday, “It seems like it’s open season on Jews in New York City.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s new bail reform law may make it harder to punish perpetrators.

“Suspects arrested in last week’s spree of eight anti-Semitic attacks are being quickly released right back into the neighborhoods they terrorized thanks to ‘bail reform’ legislation,” reports The New York Post on Saturday.

“You have to beat the hell out of somebody — or murder them — for there to be any consequences,” said former state lawmaker Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism, the Post reports. “Otherwise, you are set free.”

“It’s open season in New York — open season on innocent people. On Jews, on Muslims, on gay people. It applies to anybody. But it’s the Jewish people in particular who have been targeted.”

The New York attacks are part of a worldwide rise in overt anti-Semitism, from Australia to Europe.

According to a global survey on anti-Semitism published by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) in November, about one in four Europeans polled harbor negative attitudes toward Jews.