Netanyahu rejects plea deal, ‘will continue fighting for truth and justice’

The former Israeli premier thanked his supporters and promised to continue leading the Likud party.

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday evening that he will not agree to the plea agreement offered to him by the Israeli court.

Netanyahu, who is charged with three separate corruption cases, was offered a plea bargain in which he would be sentenced to community service but not serve time in jail. The deal would include a “moral turpitude” clause that would end his career, banning the 72-year-old opposition leader from returning to politics for seven years.

Ever since these corruption cases were launced, Netanyahu has rejected the allegations, saying they are completely false.

Even when Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit accepted police recommendations to indict Netanyahu on the three charges, Netanyahu, then prime minister, insisted he was innocent.

A week ago Saturday, right-wing journalist and former MK Yinon Magal launched a crowdfunding campaign, calling upon Israeli citizens to donate money towards Netanyahu’s legal expenses, thus encouraging him to reject the plea deal.

The campaign was a massive success, raising over two million shekels within 24 hours.

In a statement released Monday evening, Netanyahu publicly addressed the matter.

“Dear citizens of Israel, in recent days you have proved again that I do not walk alone, and that millions of you walk alongside me. I will continue leading the Likud [party] and the national camp, and on your mission – lead the state of Israel,” he said.

“That is simply not true,” he stated regarding media reports that he agreed to the turpitude clause.

“Your tremendous support has warmed my heart and my family’s. It gives me further strength to lead you and fight for our way, for truth and for justice,” Netanyahu concluded.