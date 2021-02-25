Netanyahu speaks with Bahraini crown prince: Iran negotiations concern both

The prime minister spoke with the crown prince on Iran and the two agreed to a visit.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa on Thursday. The issue of negotiations surrounding the Iran nuclear was discussed, the Crown Prince’s Office said.

The Crown Prince’s office said in a statement: “The countries in the region must take part in all negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue and such talks must also include broader issues in order to strengthen stability and security in the region.”

The statement reflected concerns among Gulf States and Israel that the Biden administration was rushing headlong into a renewed Iran deal without properly consulting American allies in the region who are most affected by the decision.

The Bahraini crown prince also noted that he was interested in the possibility of Bahrain joining the initiative to produce vaccines, which is being planned together with other countries.

In January, Netanyahu proposed to a group of heads of state that they join Israel in establishing a joint corporation to research and produce vaccines against future pandemics.

The crown prince reiterated his invitation for the prime minister to visit Bahrain. The two leaders agreed that Netanyahu will visit at the first opportunity that the pandemic will permit.

Netanyahu had planned to visit the UAE and Bahrain but cancelled the trip in early February due to the pandemic. His office said that “despite the importance of the trip to Abu Dhabi and Bahrain, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to postpone the visit at this stage because of the closed skies.”