Netanyahu: We will counter Iran even if it causes friction with US

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that if necessary, Israel will have to go against U.S. foreign policy in order to protect itself from Iran’s aspirations for nuclear weapons.

“If we have to choose, I hope it does not happen, between friction with our great friend and the elimination of the existential threat – the elimination of the existential threat wins out,” Netanyahu said at a ceremony in Jerusalem welcoming the new head of the Mossad intelligence agency.

Referring to his recent conversations with the American leader, Netanyahu said he told President Biden that Israel had no choice even if America rejoined the Iran Nuclear Deal that Iran has violated. The Islamic Republic has already produced large quantities of highly enriched uranium that the European Union said had “ no credible explanation or civilian justification.”

“I told him: ‘With or without a [nuclear] agreement we will continue to do everything in our power to prevent Iran arming itself with nuclear weapons.'”

“Iran is different from the other countries that currently have a nuclear program. That is why the containment is not an option,” Netanyahu said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also addressed the Iranian threat but took a more conciliatory approach towards the United States.

“The Biden administration is a true friend of Israel. We do not have and will not have a better partner than the United States,” Gantz said.

“Even if there are disagreements, they will be resolved by direct dialogue in closed rooms and not in a defiant dialogue that could harm the security of the state,” Gantz said, adding that “Iran is a threat to regional stability and world peace. It is a country that generates terrorism and promotes a nuclear program that is dangerous to the State of Israel.”

The comments from the two Israeli leaders came after details were leaked earlier in the day of a secret report by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear watchdog agency, that has been frustrated in its efforts to monitor Iran’s nuclear program.

The report indicated that Iran currently has 16 times more enriched uranium than is allowed by the nuclear deal.

The agency admitted that since February 23, IAEA inspectors have not been able to see what is happening at Iran’s nuclear nuclear sites.

Iran is reportedly continuing to enrich uranium at the highest purity levels ever while restricting the activities of IAEA inspectors at nuclear sites.