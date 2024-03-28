WATCH: Joe Lieberman blasts Schumer’s attack on Netanyahu in final interview before passing March 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-famed-jewish-senator-joe-leiberman-blasted-schumers-netanyahu-comments-in-final-interview-before-passing/ Email Print In his final interview recorded last week, Joe Lieberman sharply criticized Chuck Schumer for his anti-Netanyahu remarks, stating, ‘Can’t recall anything quite like it.’https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/WhatsApp-Video-2024-03-28-at-06.51.02_e7b909bc.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuChuck SchumerJoe Leibermansenator