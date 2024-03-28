Search

WATCH: Joe Lieberman blasts Schumer’s attack on Netanyahu in final interview before passing

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-famed-jewish-senator-joe-leiberman-blasted-schumers-netanyahu-comments-in-final-interview-before-passing/
Email Print

In his final interview recorded last week, Joe Lieberman sharply criticized Chuck Schumer for his anti-Netanyahu remarks, stating, ‘Can’t recall anything quite like it.’