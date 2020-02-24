Netanyahu’s Likud regains lead in polls with one week to go

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an inauguration ceremony of a new neighborhood in Kiryat Arba, a Jewish community outside of Hebron. Feb. 23, 2020. (Flash90/ Gershon Elinson)

By World Israel News Staff and TPS

After lagging behind its main rival Blue and White in the polls over recent months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party has taken the lead just a week ahead of the March 2 Knesset election, according to the latest polls.

Based on several public opinion surveys published on Sunday and Monday, the Likud would edge out Blue and White, 35-to-34, in the 120-member Israeli parliament.

The right-wing block, led by Likud, is projected to receive 57 mandates, still four short of the 61-seat majority.

Blue and White and the Left receive only 44 mandates and could surpass the Right only if they depend upon the Joint List, a faction predominantly of Arab members who are non-Zionists, meaning that they do not recognize Israel as the Jewish State.

Joint List is seen as winning 14 seats, meaning its support would boost a Blue and White coalition to 58 seats. No Israeli government has ever included non-Zionists, though such MKs have supported a government coalition from the outside to ensure a majority in parliamentary votes, including when the Knesset would vote to support the formation of the coalition.

Israelis are going to the ballot box for the third time within a year, after Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have failed to form a governing coalition. The previous elections were held on April 9 and September 17.

The right-wing and religious parties, Netanyahu’s natural coalition partners, are expressing optimism over the prospects of ultimately achieving the 61 seats to support a government.

However, political pundits have said that unless a surprise occurs, Israel may be forced to face a fourth round of elections.

The balance of power continues to lie in the hands of MK Avigdor Liberman, leader of the Israel Beiteinu party, which, according to the polling, would win seven seats. Liberman, widely viewed as a right-winger, has not been willing to join a Netanyahu government of right and religious parties after the April and September ballots.

Blue and White has expressed a willingness to join a national unity government, but within the faction, there are objections to allowing Netanyahu to serve as prime minister because of indictments against the premier in three cases of alleged fraud and breach of public trust and, in one case, alleged involvement in bribery.

The trial is scheduled to begin in mid-March.