New poll shows Trump leading majority of swing states

The race remains virtually even in Michigan and Pennsylvania, two crucial Rust Belt states that could ultimately decide the election.

By Jewish Breaking News

After weeks of polling neck and neck in the battleground states, Republican candidate Donald Trump has taken the lead in a majority of them.

According to a Tuesday poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows the former president leading in Georgia and Nevada, where he commands 48% and 47% of voter support respectively.

Trump’s position appears strongest in Arizona and North Carolina, where he holds three-point advantages with 49% and 48% of voters backing his candidacy.

The race remains virtually even in Michigan and Pennsylvania, two crucial Rust Belt states that could ultimately decide the election.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris maintains a razor-thin one-point lead in Wisconsin, where she leads 47% to Trump’s 46%.

Concerns over the economy and personal finances have emerged as the biggest issues for those casting ballots in the November 5 presidential election.

Before casting their ballots, voters across all seven battleground states say they will weigh whether they are better off financially than four years ago.

Many voters appeared to blame the Biden-Harris administration, with a plurality of voters saying they did not believe the cost of living would have increased to the same degree if Trump had been in office.

Between 42% and 50% in all seven swing states said their financial situation has worsened in the last year. Even more telling, a majority ranging from 54% to 63% have cut back on grocery spending due to rising costs.

The second most important concern for voters was access to abortion, which has been sharply curtailed since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, followed by immigration.