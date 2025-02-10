Next US ambassador to Israel hints at changes of ‘biblical proportion’

Former Governor Mike Huckabee, nominated as US ambassador to Israel, says Hamas “cannot exist,” lauds Trump’s Gaza relocation plan.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump’s nominee for the next ambassador to Israel commended the president’s proposed Gaza resettlement plan and suggested that his second term in the White House could lead to geopolitical changes in the Middle East of “biblical proportions.”

On Sunday, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who has been tapped to serve as Trump’s envoy to the Jewish state – pending his confirmation by the U.S. Senate – spoke with Fox News‘ Mario Bartiromo about the future of the Gaza Strip and the Middle East as a whole, following Trump’s unveiling last Tuesday of his Gaza plan.

“I’m personally optimistic that we’re going to see something bold,” Huckabee said. “I will use this term, Maria: I think we will see something of biblical proportion happen with his leadership in the Middle East.”

The former governor, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and has expressed opposition to Palestinian statehood, excoriated the Hamas terror organization, citing its record after seizing control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, less than two years after Israel withdrew from the territory in 2005.

“A lot of people forget that Gaza was once a place inhabited by both Jews and Palestinians, until 2005 when [former Israeli prime minister] Ariel Sharon decided to give it all away,” continued Huckabee.

“He did. They militarily marched 10,000 Jewish people out of Gaza. Turned it into a complete Palestinian state, and the result we saw was [the Hamas-led attack on] Oct. 7th.

“President Trump did something bold,” he continued. “He looked into the future and said kind of a what if. We don’t know exactly what might happen in Gaza, but here’s what could have happened in Gaza: Gaza could have been Singapore. Instead, Hamas turned it into Haiti. And in fact, maybe worse, far worse than that.”

Hamas, Huckabee added, “is not going to be able to exist,” saying the terror group’s dismantling is a “done deal.”

Huckabee went on to laud Trump’s Middle East policies during his first term in office, while backing his plan to facilitate mass migration out of the Gaza Strip.

“The only time we’ve had real, significant peace in that region was the four years that Donald Trump was president, and I’m very optimistic that with his leadership, his bold and innovative thinking—he doesn’t think like the other politicians and diplomats have thought, and thank God he doesn’t because we get results.

“He throws the box away and says, let’s start with a blank slate and see where this could go. That’s leadership, and that’s what we have with President Trump.”