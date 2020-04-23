Nikki Haley: UN Security Council must investigate China’s guilt in pandemic

Haley sent another shot across China’s bow, calling for a UN investigation into its behavior in the early stages of the pandemic.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Nikki Haley said the U.S. must call for a UN Security Council meeting to investigate “China’s involvement and knowledge of the virus,” in a Thursday tweet.

The former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. said the world body must look into when China knew and what decisions it made.

It’s not the first time Haley has questioned China’s forthrightness concerning the pandemic that has killed 183,424 and infected 2.5 million globally. In an April 2nd tweet, she questioned China’s official numbers. “China has reported only 82,000 coronavirus cases & 3300 deaths in a nation of 1.5 billion people. This is clearly not accurate,” Haley said.

“China cares more about its reputation than helping the rest of the world defeat a virus that was started in their country,” Haley added. She made her comments in light of reports that the CIA was independently assessing China’s numbers.

Haley also criticized the World Health Organization (WHO) the next day, asking “why they took China’s word” that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus. The WHO has come in for criticism elsewhere with President Donald Trump cutting funding to the UN health body for its failure to correctly evaluate the dangers of the virus.