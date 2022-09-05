No evidence COVID-19 came from bats: Israeli study

“The comprehensive study we’ve conducted raises serious doubts regarding the possibility of bats being the origin of the Covid19 outbreak,” says Dr. Maya Weinberg of Tel Aviv University.

By TPS

Contrary to the opinion formed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a new Israeli study has concluded that there is no clear evidence that it was transmitted from bats.

According to the researchers, this correlation between the COVID-19 breakout and bats, which was not based on sufficient compelling scientific proof, caused unnecessary stress and confusion worldwide.

The new Tel Aviv University study rejects assertions, according to which the origin of the COVID-19 outbreak is in bats. According to the study, bats have a highly effective immune system that enables them to deal relatively easily with viruses considered lethal for other mammals.

The study was led by Dr. Maya Weinberg from the laboratory of Prof. Yossi Yovel, head of the Sagol School of Neuroscience and faculty member of the School of Zoology & Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at Tel Aviv University. The research team reviewed dozens of leading articles and studies in this field.

The researchers explained that the infamous reputation of the bats is well known among both the scientific community and the public at large, that they are often accused of being reservoirs of viruses including Covid-19, thus posing a threat to public health. In the study, Dr. Weinberg sought to disprove this erroneous theory and show that bats play an important role in exterminating insects, replanting of deforested areas, and pollination of a number of crops.

The researchers claim that there is indeed evidence that the origin of the ancient potential COVID-19 was in bats. However, on the other hand, until now, two years after the pandemic broke out, we still do not know for sure what the exact origin of the COVID-19 variant is.

“In general, bats are mistakenly conceived of as reservoirs of many contagious disease, only due to their being serologically positive; in other words, in possession of antibodies, which means that bats have survived the disease and developed an immune response. After that they overcame the virus altogether and disengaged from it; hence, they are no longer its carriers,” Weinberg explained.

In many cases, a virus similar to a human pathogen is liable to be found in bats but it is not pathogenic to humans, and is not sufficient to use bats as a reservoir,” she noted.

To examine the overall situation, the team conducted a meta-analysis of the literature and checked the finding for over 100 viruses for which bats are considered potential reservoirs, such as Ebola, SARS, and COVID. They found that in a considerable number of cases, 48%, this claim was based on the incidence of antibodies or PCR tests, rather than actual isolation of identical viruses. Moreover, many of the reported findings are not convincing.

The mere isolation of a virus is not enough to see an animal as a reservoir, since a minimum number of index cases is required in which the virus is isolated in order to be considered a reservoir animal, as well as the existence of an established path of transmission.

Furthermore, the very detection of a particular virus in bats does not necessarily ensure further infection, and other biological, ecological and anthropogenic conditions must exist in order for such an event to occur, Weinbeg noted.

In conclusion, Weinberg said that “the comprehensive study we’ve conducted raises serious doubts regarding the possibility of bats being the origin of the Covid19 outbreak. The findings give rise to the opposite perspective, according to which we must study in-depth the immunological anti-viral capabilities of bats, and thus obtain new and effective means of coping in humanity’s struggle against contagious disease, aging and cancer.”