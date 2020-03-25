On Arab Mother’s Day, Joint List MK sends blessings to mothers of terrorists

“It is disgraceful that so-called Zionists in Blue and White and Yisrael Beiteinu enlisted the support of the Joint List, which supports terrorism and doesn’t recognize Israel’s right to exist,” the Zionist watchdog said in a statement.

By Eytan Meir, Im Tirtzu

Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh sent a video expressing his “appreciation” for the “heroic efforts” of the mothers of Palestinian terrorists,

The video, first exposed by Makor Rishon reporter Assaf Gibor, was recorded in honor of Mother’s Day that was celebrated in the Arab world this past Saturday.

“I want to send a special message to the mothers of the Palestinians prisoners, and to the mothers of the political prisoners in all of the prisons: you’re the ones who are suffering who we are now thinking about,” said Abu Shehadeh in the video.

“You are experiencing a difficult time,” he continued. “I want to tell you that we really appreciate you and the heroic efforts and roles that you are performing. Thank you and happy holiday.”

The Arab Desk of the Zionist watchdog Im Tirtzu blasted the video and called Blue and White as well as Yisrael Beiteinu’s partnership with the Joint List “disgraceful.”

“It is disgraceful that so-called Zionists in Blue and White and Yisrael Beiteinu enlisted the support of the Joint List, which supports terrorism and doesn’t recognize Israel’s right to exist.”

“This unholy alliance is a slap in the faces of the victims of terror, and all those who took part in it should be ashamed of themselves.”