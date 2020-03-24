Blue and White gives Arab Joint List control of Knesset committee helping terror victims

Ahmed Tibi (center) of the Arab Joint List arrives with party members for talks with Blue and White political party, March 11, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Members of the Joint List have consistently made anti-Israel and anti-IDF statements and shown support for terrorists.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Several right-wing politicians and victims of Arab terrorism expressed rage after the Blue and White party, which assumed control of several Knesset committees, gave the chairmanship of the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee to the Arab-majority Joint-List.

Members of the Joint List have consistently expressed anti-Israel and anti-IDF ideas as well as support for terrorism and terrorists.

For instance, in May 2015, Heba Yazbak shared a photo of Kunter and praised him as a “martyred warrior” who died while waging Jihad.

Kuntar participated in the 1979 nighttime attack in Nahariya in which he murdered a policeman and then abducted Danny Haran and his daughter Einat, only to slaughter them both on the beach. Einat’s sister Yael suffocated to death while attempting to hide from Kuntar and the other three terrorists.

The Welfare Committee has the care of terror victims under its purview.

Member of Knesset (MK) Kitty Shitrit of the Likud party accused Blue and White of “carrying out a targeted assassination of the public’s trust and seriously hurting the feelings of the bereaved families.”

Blue and White stated during its last campaign that it would not rely in any way on the Joint List for support, a promise it broke days after the elections.

Shitrit added that “there is no way to obscure this disgrace in which terrorist supporters are put at the head of a committee that deals, among other things, with the rehabilitation of the IDF’s disabled, with helping victims of terrorism and with the confiscation of allowances from terrorist families.”

The “three generals,” meaning Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz, Moshe Ya’alon and Gabby Ashkenazi, “will be forever remembered in infamy,” she said.

Elihai Ben Yishai, whose sister Ruth, her husband Ehud and three of their children were butchered in a terrorist attack in March 2011, called the new situation the “blood paradox.”

MK Ahmed Tibi of the Joint List,was “consultant to arch-murderer Arafat, and will chair the Welfare Committee and that take care of the status and rights of …victims of terrorism.”