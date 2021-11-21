1 dead, 3 injured in terror attack near Temple Mount

The Hamas-affiliated terrorist during the attack in Jerusalem's Old City, November 21, 2021. (Twitter)

The police identified the terrorist as 42-year-old Hamas activist Fahdi Abu Shkhaydam from the Shuafat refugee camp.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A Palestinian terrorist from eastern Jerusalem killed one person and injured four more, one seriously, in an attack near the Chain Gate of the Old City in Jerusalem Sunday morning.

The terrorist, who according to unconfirmed reports was disguised as an ultra-Orthodox Jew, was killed by police in a shootout partially captured on a video clip posted online.

The dead man, about 30 years old, who was identified by Channel 20 as Hillel Biton Rosen, was rushed to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus with a severe head wound and no signs of life. All resuscitative efforts were in vain and the trauma unit was forced to declare his death, hospital spokesperson Hadar Elbaum said.

The seriously injured man, in his twenties, was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center “with bullet wounds all over his body,” said Dr. Alon Schwartz, head of the trauma unit. He was rushed into surgery where his condition was stabilized.

Two police officers and one other civilian were also injured lightly.

The police identified the terrorist as 42-year-old Hamas member Fahdi Abu Shkhaydam from the Shuafat refugee camp, whom the police were aware of as a political activist, “but not a military man.”

Police chief Kobi Shabtai praised the quick work of the officers on the scene, “whose determined efforts” prevented more people from being hurt or killed.

“Within 32 seconds they came in contact… and liquidated the terrorist,” he said. The investigation into the attack is still ongoing, with police and other security organs of the state involved in checking the terrorist’s close circles to see if he had help, among other issues.

Internal Security Minister Omer Bar Lev condemned the attack after visiting the site, saying that it had been planned ahead of time.

“A difficult incident happened here,” he said. “The terrorist is a member of Hamas, from the political wing,” he said. His wife went abroad three days ago, his children are abroad. It seems that the terror attack was pre-planned. His wife ran abroad and he decided to carry it out.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on the attack at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

“There was a very swift action of our forces, the two policemen who were at the scene and who very quickly neutralized the terrorist,” he said. “However, this is the second recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem. I instructed the security forces to prepare accordingly and show vigilance out of concern of additional attacks. We need to increase caution and prevent further attacks.”

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted his condolences to the dead victim’s family and demanded that “Hamas, which is behind the attack, must pay a heavy price for this criminal murder in the heart of our capital.”

Hamas spokesperson Hazzem Kassem congratulated the attacker, saying that it had been a “commando action in occupied Jerusalem. The battle will continue until the occupier will be expelled. We won’t give in to the hateful reality of the occupation.”