One in a million: Israeli woman with two wombs gives birth to healthy twins

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli woman with two wombs beat all odds when she gave birth to healthy twins at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a statement released by the hospital read.

El Ladovic was born with a double uterus, a rare uterine malformation referred to in the medical community as Uterus didelphys.

Unlike common births, where twins share the same uterus and develop alongside each other throughout the pregnancy, in rare instances of twins being born to a mother with two separate wombs, the twins develop and grow completely independently of each other.

Ladovic’s newborns, a boy and a girl, met each other for the first time after birth.

Following the procedure, the relieved mother shared her concerns that came up during her pregnancy, but reassured herself, saying that “despite the fact that they have never met before, I’m sure they will be best friends.”

Ladovic said she first learned about her unusual condition when she was 20-years-old. “I was told that I have two wombs and spent my entire life worried that my future baby would grow in the smaller one,” she said.

“During initial tests the doctor who examined me almost fainted. It took him 10 minutes to tell me that I have a fetus in both of my wombs.”

Less than 15 cases of similar births have ever been reported.