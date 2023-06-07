Search

‘OUT OF CONTROL’: This is what happened to a rabbi in New York City

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, one of the most famous rabbis in America, describes a bold act of antisemitism that he experienced in the heart of New York City this week.

Antisemitism has gone “out of control,” he said, urging fellow Jews to fight back before it’s too late.