‘OUT OF CONTROL’: This is what happened to a rabbi in New York City June 7, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/out-of-control-this-is-what-happened-to-a-rabbi-in-new-york-city/ Email Print Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, one of the most famous rabbis in America, describes a bold act of antisemitism that he experienced in the heart of New York City this week. Antisemitism has gone “out of control,” he said, urging fellow Jews to fight back before it’s too late. A taxi driver just said me and my wife “You are Jews, right?” In [email protected], most disgusting way and then hurriedly drove off after dropping us at a kosher restaurant in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Instances like these, even in New York City, are becoming a daily… pic.twitter.com/xgqtbKAefm — Rabbi Shmuley (@RabbiShmuley) June 6, 2023 AntisemitismNew York CityShmuley Boteach