Palestinian infiltrates Israeli farm in attempted stabbing attack

By World Israel News Staff

On Monday, a Palestinian woman with a knife snuck into the Sde Efraim farm in the Binyamin region of Judea and Samaria and attempted to stab the wife of the farm owner.

The attacker was stopped by the residents of the farm, injured in the process and arrested. Security forces are operating in the area.

The attack follows another only hours earlier when IDF troops apprehended a suspect in Tubas, northeast of Nablus, or Shechem. During the arrest, the suspect attempted to stab one of the soldiers.

A tussle followed and the soldier pushed the assailant away from him. A commander that was in the area shot the assailant and neutralized him. During the stabbing attempt, the soldier was lightly wounded in his hand and was treated at the scene.

This is the second attack in just over a month at the farm. On Feb. 5, a terrorist drove into the Sde Efraim farm. The terrorist then ran out of the car towards the building shouting “Allahu Akbar” and attempted to break into the house.

Simultaneously, one of the guards of the farm spotted the terrorist and began to alert the rest of the guards who were sleeping in a nearby structure.

The terrorist ran towards the guard who was not armed and assaulted him. Another guard who woke up at the moment and was armed, neutralized the terrorist together with help from the farm owner.