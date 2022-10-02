Palestinian stabs prison guard during visit

The scissors used by a Palestinian woman to attack an Israeli prison guard, Oct. 2, 2022. (IPS)

23-year-old woman attacked guard while visiting imprisoned brother.

By TPS

An Arab woman stabbed and lightly wounded a female prison guard at the Rimon security prison on Sunday during a visit to one of her family members.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said that the terrorist, a 23-year-old resident of Shechem (Nablus)who arrived at the prison to visit her brother, attacked a guard with scissors during the security check procedure.

The guard and another officer “professionally and determinedly” took control of the terrorist and “prevented her from carrying out her intention to harm the staff,” the IPS stated.

The guard suffered a stab wound to her hand and was treated on the spot.

The woman was arrested by the police and taken for questioning.

Israel’s security system is on high alert as it fears a wave of terrorism during the Jewish High Holidays.