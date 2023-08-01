Palestinian terrorist attempts stabbing in second attack of the day August 1, 2023 View of Maaleh Adumim, an Israeli city in Judea. (AP/Bernat Armangue, File)(AP/Bernat Armangue)Palestinian terrorist attempts stabbing in second attack of the day Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/palestinian-terrorist-attempts-stabbing-in-second-attack-of-the-day/ Email Print A brief statement from the IDF declared that the “terrorist was neutralized.” By World Israel News Staff A Palestinian terrorist attempted a stabbing attack at a bus station in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday evening before being neutralized by Israeli forces, in what was the second terror attack of the day. A brief statement from the IDF declared that the “terrorist was neutralized” after pulling a knife and running at soldiers at a junction near the Shim’a settlement near Hebron. The emergency service, Rescuers Without Borders, reported no other injuries. The incident came on the heels of a separate attack earlier in the day where a Palestinian terrorist carried out a shooting spree in Ma’ale Adumim, wounding six Israelis before being fatally shot by a Border Police officer. The terrorist had a work permit to enter Israel and had been working as a cleaner in Ma’ale Adumim for years, the city’s mayor, Benny Kashriel, said. HamasMaalei AdumimPalestinian Islamic JihadPalestinian terrorShooting attack