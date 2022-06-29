Palestinian terrorist killed in Jenin gun battle

Security forces arrested 13 fugitives and seized weapons in raids across Samaria.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

A Palestinian was killed in a gun battle with the IDF as Israeli security forces raided a number of locations in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday night.

During the operation in Jenin, an IDF force fired at a number of suspects who threw explosives and shot at them. A hit was detected, the IDF said.

The PA’s official WAFA news agency identified the gunman as Muhammad Maher Nafie Marei, 25 years from Jenin. Arab sources identified him as a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization.

The IDF and other Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism operations on Tuesday night in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the village of Rashida and in the city of Shechem (Nablus), which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

During an operation in the Eleazah refugee camp in the Gush Etzion area to arrest a wanted man suspect and seize weapons, a number of terrorists threw rocks at the force, which responded with crowd dispersing means and accurate sniper fire. Injuries among the rioters were detected by the IDF.

During an operation in the village of Silwad, the soldiers arrested six wanted persons and seized a number of weapons.

Other raids were in the city of Shechem (Nablus).

A total of 13 wanted persons were arrested. There were no Israeli casualties in any of the operations.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation following several deadly terror attacks. Most of those terror attacks were carried by out Palestinians from the Jenin area.

In related news, three policemen were injured during an attempt to arrest an Arab car thief.

The police stated that police officers who carried out an initiated activity in Samaria identified a Palestinian vehicle that raised their suspicion.

The cops signaled the vehicle to stop and the driver attempted to escape. At this point, the suspect vehicle collided with one of the police vehicles and was stopped. The suspect, who was lightly injured, was arrested on the spot.

Three policemen were lightly injured in the incident and were evacuated for medical treatment. The investigation continues, the police said.