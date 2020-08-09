Palestinians infiltrate Israel to go to the beach

Large numbers of men, women, and children walked through gaps in the security fence, carrying their bags, beach mats, and food.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Thousands of Palestinian Arabs infiltrated through Israel’s security fence this weekend to frolic on the beaches of Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Netanya, News 13 reported Saturday night.

Once on the other side, they loaded into awaiting shuttles operated by Israeli Arabs, who transported them to beaches at fixed rates.

One of the most popular crossings was at Farun near the city of Tulkarm, opposite the Israeli coastal city of Netanya.

According to a price list published on Facebook, a trip from the fence near Farun to the beach in Netanya cost 20 shekels.

A trip from Farun to Jaffa cost 30 shekels, but the price rose to 35 shekels due to high demand.

The Tulkarm-based Al-Fajer TV station published photos of Palestinian Arabs freely crossing the border and boarding shuttles to Israeli beaches.

المشهد اليومي من فتحات جدار الفصل المقام على أراضي فرعون جنوب طولكرم Posted by ‎Fajer TV تلفزيون الفجر‎ on Saturday, August 8, 2020

According to News 13, some argued that the Israeli defense establishment is deliberately turning a blind eye to the illegal entry of thousands despite the possible security risk.

They claim that if the IDF had wanted to, it could have put a stop to the crossings in an instant.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the surge in weekend beach-going occurred as the Palestinian Authority continued to require businesses and institutions to close on Friday and Saturday as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s strange that Palestinians are not allowed to hold weddings or prayers at mosques while Israel is opening its borders and permitting them to come to its beaches and restaurants,” said Jamal Masri, a political activist from Nablus, according to the Post.

Jenin businessman Samir Abu Al-Rob said, “It’s shameful to see how tens of thousands of Palestinians rushed to the beaches and restaurants inside Israel while the Palestinian economy is very bad due to the coronavirus restrictions.”

Despite security, public health, and economic concerns, the desire of families to spend a refreshing day at the beach shows little sign of melting away.