Palestinians planning attack at Rachel’s Tomb arrested

The separation wall seen near the entrance to Rachel's Tomb, near the city of Bethlehem. (Mendy Hechtman/Flash90)

The suspects were arrested at their homes in a Palestinian village, near the holy site.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli Border Police forces arrested on Sunday night two Palestinians planning to attack security personnel at Rachel’s Tomb.

According to the Border Police, the two have previously thrown stones and explosive devices at Israeli security personnel and civilians.

Acting on intelligence, the Border Police and soldiers arrested the suspects at their homes in the Aida Refugee Camp, adjacent to the holy site.

During the arrest operation, Palestinians in the UN-administered camp threw stones at the soldiers, who responded using riot dispersal measures. No soldiers were injured.

The tomb is the burial place of the Biblical matriarch, Rachel, wife of Jacob.