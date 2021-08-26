PM Bennett discusses US-Israel relations with AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr

AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is a lobbying group that advocates pro-Israel policies to the Congress and Executive Branch of the United States.

By TPS

Prime Minister Bennett, in the framework of his visit to Washington, met with AIPAC CEO Howard Kohr. Bennett flew on his first diplomatic visit to Washington on Tuesday. Bennet traveled at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, is a lobbying group that advocates pro-Israel policies to the Congress and Executive Branch of the United States.

The mission of AIPAC is to encourage and persuade the U.S. government to enact specific policies that create a strong, enduring and mutually beneficial relationship with our ally Israel.

To that end, AIPAC engages with decision-makers about the bonds that unite the two countries, and how it is in America’s best interest to strengthen those bonds and help ensure that the Jewish state remains safe, strong and secure.

Bennett thanked Kohr for the organization’s steadfast support for the State of Israel and noted that he views its activity as a leading and integral factor in strengthening Israel’s standing in the US.

AIPAC CEO Kohr wished Prime Minister Bennett success on his first diplomatic visit to Washington at the invitation of US President Joe Biden.

The two discussed the national challenges facing the State of Israel in the diplomatic, security and economic spheres and agreed to remain in close contact.