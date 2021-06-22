Police arrest 4 Arabs in renewed Jerusalem riots

Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of multiple clashes between Arab rioters and Israeli forces, including attacks on Jews and Jewish property, in recent weeks.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israeli forces arrested four Arabs Monday night during violent riots in the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood in Jerusalem.

According to the police, the four were arrested during a violent scuffle that evolved into the rioters launching fireworks at the police forces stationed in the area and at Jewish residents’ houses, and the throwing of Molotov cocktails and stones at Jews.

As a result, a woman was injured, apparently by a rock, and required medical attention, and a vehicle was damaged.

The fireworks ignited a number of brush fires that were extinguished by firefighters who were alerted to the scene, and the police forces were forced to use various means to disperse the rioters until order was restored.

Tensions are high in the area ahead of a pending court ruling on the eviction of 28 Arab families who are living illegally on Jewish-owned land.

Hamas has threatened to attack Israel again if it follows through with the evictions.