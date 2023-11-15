Polish lawmaker tells Israeli ambassador to ‘go home or go to hell’

The Polish Confederation Party politician reacted with hostility to the Israeli ambassador’s criticism of antisemitic remarks

By World Israel News Staff

Grzegorz Braun, a far-right member of The Polish Confederation Party, told the Israeli Ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, to “go home or go to hell,” after Livne criticized Braun’s antisemitic remarks at the Polish Independence Day parade on Saturday.

Braun, whose party’s policies include curtailing immigration and withdrawing from the European Union, said at the parade, “We do not want the Polish people to be collateral for the acts of genocide taking place right now in Palestine.”

Braun carried a sign with the term “USrealization of Poland” to express his belief that Israel and the United States join forces to undermine the sovereignty of the European country.

In response to Braun’s blatantly antisemitic sign and remarks, the Israeli ambassador tweeted on X: “Stop Usraelization (sic!) of the Polish raison d’Etat” – call these “patriots”, on Polish Independence Day in Warsaw. They fight against 3 “evils”: the US, the EU, and Israel… No words!”

Braun’s response to Livne’s post was hostile; “Go home, your Excellency, go home ASAP – or go to hell, whatever you please.”

Antisemitism has never been absent in Poland. Before the Israel-Hamas war, Israel and Poland were engaged in ongoing disagreements regarding the latter’s law criminalizing any mention of Polish involvement or complicity in Nazi crimes against Jews during the Holocaust.

In response to this anti-historical law, Israel for a time postponed student trips to Polish sites connected with the Holocaust, including the Auschwitz death camp.

On the reinstatement of these trips, Yad Vashem released a statement urging “appropriate preparation, guidance, and processing while maintaining complete historical accuracy, including the role of Poles in the persecution, handing in, and murder of Jews during the Holocaust, as well as in acts of rescue.”