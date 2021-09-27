Poll: Trump defeats Biden in 2024

Trump has not officially announced plans for a 2024 presidential run.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

On the heels of plunging approval rates from American voters, a new poll found that former president Donald Trump would resoundingly defeat current president Joe Biden in a potential 2024 match-up.

Pollsters Rasmussen Reports found that if a presidential election was held now, some 51 percent of voters would cast their ballots for Trump, with 41 percent saying they would vote for Biden.

The results of the poll come as the crisis on the U.S.’s southern border worsens, with Rasmussen finding that a staggering 52 percent of American voters classify Biden’s performance on immigration related issues as “poor.”

Biden has hinted that he will not seek reelection and will likely clear the way for a 2024 run for his vice president, Kamala Harris.

According to Rasmussen, should Harris run against Trump in 2024, the Republican is set to defeat her with a resounding 52 percent to Harris’ 39 percent of potential votes cast.

56 percent of eligible voters told Rasmussen that they disapproved of Biden’s job performance as U.S. president.

Trump has not officially announced plans for a 2024 presidential run.

During a recent interview on Real America’s Voice, Trump appeared to suggest that only a debilitating medical issue would prevent him from seeking the Republican nomination.

When asked what could stop a potential run by host David Brody, Trump replied, “Well, I guess a bad call from a doctor or something, right?

“You get that call. Come on down and see because we’ve got a bad report… Things happen, through God, they happen.”

“I feel so good and I hate what’s happening to our country. Our country has never been in a position like this. We were so good ten months ago and we’re so bad now.”

Should Trump be re-elected in 2024, he would be the second president in U.S. history, after Grover Cleveland, to serve one term, lose the presidential election when he is the incumbent, and be elected again later.