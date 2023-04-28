President Biden likely to die within the next five years, says Nikki Haley

Republican presidential hopeful and former governor and US Ambassador to the UN predicts President Biden’s demise before the end of his second term.

By World Israel News Staff

On Wednesday, Republican presidential hopeful and former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley predicted that President Joe Biden is likely to pass away within the next five years.

Haley also suggested that if the 80-year-old incumbent were to win re-election next year, his supporters would have to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris.

During an interview on Fox News, Haley stated, “He announced that he’s running again in 2024, and I think that we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden you really are counting on a President Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

The White House responded bluntly to Haley’s comments, with Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates telling NBC News that although the administration does not typically respond directly to campaign remarks, he had “honestly, forgot she was running.”

Haley’s campaign centers around a “new generation” of leadership, and she has proposed that politicians over the age of 75 be required to take a mental competency test. First Lady Jill Biden criticized this suggestion, calling it “ridiculous.”

At 51, Haley has highlighted the generational gap between herself and the two most recent presidents – the 80-year-old Joe Biden and 76-year-old Donald Trump.

While Haley served under Trump as ambassador, she will face off against her former boss in next year’s Republican primaries.