PURIM IN IRAN: Jews attend synagogue, celebrate victory over evil Persians March 8, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/purim-in-iran-jews-attend-synagogue-celebrate-victory-over-evil-persians/ Email Print Jews in Tehran, the capital of Iran, recited “Shoshanat Ya’akov,” the song that follows the reading of Megilat Esther (the Scroll of Esther) on Purim, at a local synagogue on Tuesday. As explained by Chabad.org: In Song of Songs, the Jewish nation is compared to a rose. ‘Shoshanah’ (rose) is a reference to Shushan, recalling the verse “the city of Shushan celebrated and rejoiced.” (Esther 8:15). Shushan was the capital of Persia, now Iran, when the Purim story took place. The holiday marks a celebration of victory over the evil Persians who wanted to wipe out all of the Jews. Reading the Megila this morning in Tehran, Iran. Happy Purim! pic.twitter.com/TshvHOnXPi — Alliance Rabbis Islamic States (@RabbisAlliance) March 7, 2023 IranIranian JewsJewish historyPurim