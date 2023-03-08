PURIM IN IRAN: Jews attend synagogue, celebrate victory over evil Persians

Jews in Tehran, the capital of Iran, recited “Shoshanat Ya’akov,” the song that follows the reading of Megilat Esther (the Scroll of Esther) on Purim, at a local synagogue on Tuesday.

As explained by Chabad.org: In Song of Songs, the Jewish nation is compared to a rose. ‘Shoshanah’ (rose) is a reference to Shushan, recalling the verse “the city of Shushan celebrated and rejoiced.” (Esther 8:15).

Shushan was the capital of Persia, now Iran, when the Purim story took place. The holiday marks a celebration of victory over the evil Persians who wanted to wipe out all of the Jews.