Ramadan celebration hosted by Israeli, Azerbaijani and Bahraini diplomats in Washington

By Adina Katz, World Israel News

The Israeli, Azerbaijani, and Bahraini Ambassadors to the U.S. held a joint Ramadan celebration in Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening.

The traditional fast-breaking Iftar evening meal was joined by diplomats, members of the Biden administration, journalists, and civil rights leaders, according to a press release.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog said the dinner represented increasing ties between Israel and the Gulf Kingdom and Azerbaijan, which are Muslim countries.

“This unprecedented event is not only the fulfillment of a blessed tradition but also about building interfaith, inter-communal and inter-regional bridges. The month of Ramadan offers an opportunity to envision a brighter future together. I’m happy to celebrate tonight with our dear friends,” Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Mike Herzog said in a statement.

“As children of Abraham, the people of Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Israel are bound by close friendship. This year’s Iftar celebration highlighted the deepening cooperation among the three countries, which includes burgeoning regional and interfaith initiatives,” he added.

“The bright future that lies ahead for Azerbaijan, Bahrain, and Israel rests on cross-regional cooperation that addresses both our shared challenges and opportunities.”

Shaikh Abdulla Bin Rashid Al Khalifa, the Bahraini Ambassador to the U.S., said that “like Yom Kippur and Easter, Ramadan is a time of reflection and forgiveness.”

He added that “fasting affords us the opportunity to focus on the spiritual relationship with the Almighty. And, in this ceremony of Iftar, we count our blessings and give thanks to Allah for what has been bestowed upon us.”

“Ramadan is a celebration of human spirit as we advance our deeply rooted interfaith bonds. We cherish inclusivity in our diversity,” said Azerbaijani Ambassador to the U.S. Khazar Ibrahim.

“May Allah bring peace, prosperity, and lasting friendship.”