Reps. McCarthy and Stefanik tweet support for Israel, Netanyahu

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Aug. 12, 2019. (Kevin McCarthy/Speaker of the House website)

By JNS

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and chair of the House Republican Conference Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tweeted support for Israel on Thursday. Their messages came as a reported 30,000 supporters of Israeli judicial reform took to the streets in Tel Aviv.

“Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is an Israeli patriot, statesman and most importantly, a great friend of the United States,” McCarthy wrote. “Free societies have vigorous and open debate. Israel is no exception.”

“I support Netanyahu, and America’s support for Israel’s strong, vibrant democracy is unwavering,” he added.

Stefanik wrote that “Biden’s hostile comments toward our ally Israel are shameful.”

“Democracies around the world have robust debates over policy issues, yet Israel is the only target of Biden’s hostility and condemnation,” she added. “I am always proud to stand with Israel. It’s time for Joe Biden to do the same,” she said, referring to the U.S. president.