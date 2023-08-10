‘REPULSIVE’: 100s destroy hotel’s reputation because Netanyahu stayed there

“Tell me more about how they’re fighting for democracy while destroying a small business by making up vicious horrible lies about it.”

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-government protesters not only demonstrated outside the Panda Hotel in Moshav Neveh Ativ in northern Israel while Prime Minister Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu vacationed there this week. Hundreds also punished the hotel by lowering its ratings over the last day and writing negative reviews in Hebrew and English.

Influencer and tech advisor Hillel Fuld tweeted: “Tell me more about how this isn’t about Netanyahu and they’re really protesting some judicial reform. Tell me more about how they’re fighting for democracy while destroying a small business by making up vicious horrible lies about it. ‘Democracy and free markets’, right?

This is repulsive. Netanyahu went away with his wife and thousands of people surrounded the hotel protesting against him. Ok, thats nasty. But what they did next is truly repulsive! They flooded the internet with horrible reviews of the hotel and basically destroyed its… https://t.co/sAB8s4sPR6 — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) August 9, 2023

On Tuesday, after petitioning the court, hundreds of protesters made their way to the hotel where the prime minister and his wife were staying following a 48-hour standoff.

The previous day, authorities had sealed off entrances to the moshav, causing an uproar among both residents and activists. The protestors subsequently filed a petition with the High Court challenging the police action.

Protest organizer Amy Klein filed the petition, which argued that protests must be allowed to take place in the village since it is a public space.