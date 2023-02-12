Response to terror: Israel authorizes 9 communities in Judea and Samaria

Yaakov Yisrael Paley (l), 6 , and Asher Menahem Paley, 8, were murdered by a car-ramming terrorist who hailed from eastern Jerusalem, Feb. 10, 2023. (Courtesy Family)

These communities have existed for many years; some have existed for decades.

By World Israel News Staff

In response to the murderous terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the Security Cabinet decided unanimously to authorize nine communities in Judea and Samaria.

They are: Avigil, Bet Hogla, Givat Harel/Haroeh, Givat Arnon, Mitzpe Yehuda, Malachei Hashalom, Ashael, Sde Boaz and Shaharit.

The Civil Administration Higher Planning Committee will be convened in the coming days to approve the construction of new residential units in existing communities in Judea and Samaria.

The Security Cabinet made a series of additional decisions in the framework of the determined fight against terrorism, including reinforcing Police and Border Police units in Jerusalem, and expanded police operations against inciters and supporters of terrorism.

The decisions were made following consultations by the prime minister, defense minister, finance minister, national security minister and strategic affairs minister.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the security forces will take focused action against terrorists and that there will be no collective punishment.