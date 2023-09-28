Rewarding terror? Israel to admit Gazan workers despite border riots

Despite daily shooting attacks at troops and incendiary balloons launched at southern communities, Israel opens border crossing to allow Gazan workers into the country.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is opening its Erez crossing point and allowing Gazans with work permits to enter the country, despite ongoing violent riots, including shootings and arson attacks, along the border.

Last week, Israel shuttered the Erez crossing as a punitive measure aimed at stopping Gazans from daily rioting and incendiary balloon attacks, which have sparked a number of fires in nearby Israeli communities.

But on Wednesday evening, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that the crossing would be opened on Thursday, allowing Gazans employed in Israel to enter the country.

COGAT added in their media statement that the status of the crossing was subject to ongoing security evaluations and could potentially be shuttered once again, should tensions escalate.

Just hours earlier, dozens of Palestinians clashed with IDF border units, shooting at and launching projectiles at soldiers.

During a government ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant acknowledged the ongoing deterioration in security for residents of Israel’s south.

Gallant said that should an Israeli soldier or civilian be hurt, Jerualem would respond forcefully.

“We do not want an escalation and we are not aiming for battle, but if we get to a situation in which it is necessary to act, Operation Shield and Arrow from a few months ago should serve as a reminder for every terrorist entity as to the capabilities of the defense establishment,” he said.

“We will not hesitate to use the full force at our disposal to ensure the safety of the citizens and to restore peace to the area,” Gallant added.

“It’s important to remind the terrorist entities in Gaza what the actual balance of power is between the IDF and Hamas and its partners.”

Gallant’s sentiments were backed up by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, which posted on social media site X that “whoever terrorizes us will be hurt to the point of being killed.”

The unit added that “we will not allow terrorism, we have room to breathe and a wide toolbox. The IDF will continue to protect the borders in order to allow a peaceful holiday for the citizens of the State of Israel.”