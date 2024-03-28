RIP Senator Joseph Lieberman

He was deeply interested in defending America and the world against the threat of terrorism.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Unlike a lot of elected officials who stay on well past the point of faintest competence, Sen. Joseph Lieberman left public office a long time ago. And yet when I spoke to him some months ago, he was remarkably sharp and on the ball.

At an age where a lot of his former peers, including Biden, ramble, freeze up and go in circles, he gave considered answers, spoke at length but in depth, did not need to consult notes and never lost focus.

I obviously had plenty of political disagreements with him, but Sen. Lieberman deserves credit for sticking to his principles and repeatedly challenging his party.

Recently, he appeared on FOX News to speak out against Biden and Sen. Schumer’s campaign to stop Israel from destroying Hamas. By then he had long since become an Independent.

Sen. Lieberman’s opposition to Islamic terrorism had so infuriated the Left that it did everything possible to topple him. But he survived his last election with the aid of Republican voters. And while he left office, he wasn’t done.

He remained deeply interested in defending America and the world against the threat of terrorism. And was involved with the Center for Security Policy among other groups trying to counter the Jihad.

Tellingly, many of the trending obituaries for Sen. Lieberman are from Republicans, not Democrats, who had long ago disavowed him. When the people who remember you fondly are Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. Tom Cotton, not Joe Biden, the party has left you behind.

Compare that to Obama’s “Joe Lieberman and I didn’t always see eye-to-eye, but he had an extraordinary career in public service.”

Sen. Joe Lieberman, the consummate Independent… and the silver lining in that campaign❤️

God rest his soul🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/nylXK99tpi — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 27, 2024

I was honored to do a @Newsmax TV interview with Sen. Joe Lieberman with @SchmittNYC in December. Sen. Lieberman was a patriot who fought for the US-Israel relationship & standing up to the threat from Iran. His principled national security leadership will be missed. @A1Policy pic.twitter.com/pjPFZikmze — Fred Fleitz (@FredFleitz) March 27, 2024

Saddened to learn that former Senator Joe Lieberman (I-CT) has died. He was a truly ethical, moral, thoughtful man with a good heart. He was on our advisory board at the Center for Security Policy. Blessings for his soul and his family. pic.twitter.com/gB0iucclCZ — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 28, 2024

Sad to hear of Senator Joe Lieberman’s passing. He was one of the last remaining centrist Democrats who tried to find common ground & save his party from itself. He was also a good man who loved his family & his country. My thoughts are w/ his wife Hadassah & his family 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/OcuMpuJX8D — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) March 27, 2024

Joe Lieberman loved our country and dedicated his life in service to it. He was a patriot who believe in a strong, confident America. I appreciated his friendship and advice over the years. Anna and I join Arkansans in mourning his loss, celebrating his life, and sending our… — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 27, 2024

Heidi and I mourn the passing of Joe Lieberman, a statesman who earned the respect of people from across the political spectrum. His contributions to America and to our policy debates are undeniable. Our condolences go out to his wife Hadassah and the rest of his family. May his… — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 28, 2024

Andrew McCarthy wrote about his own experiences with Sen. Lieberman.

When I was prosecuting terrorists, he was one of the few who saw that we were dealing with a jihadist war, not a crime wave… Senator Lieberman worked with national-security hawks on both sides to fashion an effective government response tailored to the threat to the United States as it really was.

He was dedicated to the protection of our country and wouldn’t get trapped in Obama-era delusions that our response to our enemies, rather than our enemies, was the problem.

Life is baffling sometimes. And we live in a world in which Carter clings to life like a presidential dracula and Biden, who can’t finish a sentence, is in the White House, but Sen. Lieberman, who was so remarkably articulate not so long ago, has passed on.