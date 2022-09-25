Rosh Hashana miracle? Terrorists place heavy explosive device at gas station, fails to explode

Terorists caught on camera planting explosives at gas station outside Kedumim. (Twitter)

The four kilograms of explosives did not detonate.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security neutralized a device containing four kilograms of explosives left purposely by terrorists at a gas station at the entrance to Kedumim, a Jewish community in Samaria, on Sunday – the eve of the Jewish New Year, Kan News reported.

Security camera footage documented the incident.

Miraculously, the explosives did not detonate. There were no injuries.

The community is located close to Nablus (Shechem), a hotbed of Palestinian terror.

Kedumim residents demonstrated later in the day, refusing to allow Arabs entry to the gas station.

Ahead of the holiday, a closure was imposed on the Palestinian-run territories of Judea and Samaria and the crossings in Gaza.

Also on Sunday, Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar told Israel’s security agency that its warnings do not frighten his organization. Hamas terror leaders have been gaining a foothold in Judea and Samaria and orchestrating terror attacks from there.