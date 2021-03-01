Royal Caribbean chooses Israel to launch new flagship

“Thanks to the millions of vaccines we have brought, I am proud that Israel will be the first country in the world to launch Royal Caribbean’s new flagship,” enthused Prime Minister Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

Israelis love to travel, and for the first time, Royal Caribbean International will offer a combination of three-to-seven-night getaways – departing from the Haifa port – to picturesque islands and cities in the Mediterranean, including the Greek Isles and Cyprus, aboard Odyssey of the Seas, its brand-new, state-of-the-art cruise ship.

In conjunction with Israel’s health and tourism authorities, Royal Caribbean will be the first to offer fully vaccinated sailings, where both crew and guests above the age of 16 will be vaccinated against COVID-19. Details on the additional health and safety measures to be implemented by Israel and Royal Caribbean will be announced at a later date.

Only those who are Israeli residents will be eligible to sail during the opening season, and they must be vaccinated. Tickets will be available for purchase on March 9.

“Sailing from Israel is an opportunity we have had our sights on for quite some time,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “We greatly appreciate the government of Israel for their collaboration and confidence in us to deliver memorable cruise experiences to their residents and look forward to delivering on that promise aboard our newest ship – the first ‘Green Island’ at sea.”

“Thanks to the millions of vaccines we have brought, I am proud that Israel will be the first country in the world to launch Royal Caribbean’s new flagship. Royal Caribbean’s decision to come to Israel is a significant expression of confidence in our policy. This is an important economic, touristic moment for the State of Israel,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Israel is a global model of success. We will continue our program – the ‘green passport’ – so that we can get out of the COVID-19 virus in peace. Just as we made Israel the world champion in vaccines, we will make it the world champion in economics and tourism in the post-Corona era,” he said.

Greek Minister of Tourism Haris Theoharis supports the resumption of cruising in Greece and the surrounding area. “We are very happy with today’s announcement as our recent travel agreement with Israel is already bringing results, and more people will have the opportunity to have unique experiences in our beautiful destinations and islands,” he said.