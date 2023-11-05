Russia and China working to undermine Israel abroad, bolster Hamas – report

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greet each other as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stands at right, July 19, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

New York Times report claims Moscow and Beijing have joined Tehran in spreading misinformation about Israel and to support Hamas propaganda.

By World Israel News Staff

The Russian and Chinese governments are working behind the scenes to undermine international support for Israel and to spread pro-Hamas propaganda, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing information provided by the Tel Aviv-based social media intel company Cyabra, the Times report claims that Moscow and Beijing have aligned with Tehran in support of Hamas following the terror organization’s October 7th massacres of Israelis that left over 1,400 dead and more than 240 in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

Since the invasion, China, Russia, and Iran have all used their state-controlled media outlets to promote Hamas claims downplaying or outright denying the terrorist organization’s atrocities, while accusing Israel of persecuting Palestinians and even committing genocide.

Russia’s RT and Sputnik have both peddled in the false claim that Israel carried out the bombing of the Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City – even after the explosion, centered in the hospital’s parking lot, was found to have been caused by a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

Sputnik has also falsely claimed that the hospital was destroyed in the explosion, and that the explosion was caused by an American-made bomb used by the IDF.

While Iran has been a patron of the Gaza-based terrorist organization for decades, China and Russia have only recently thrown their support behind Hamas, viewing the current war with Israel as a vehicle for undermining the West generally and the U.S. specifically.

Beyond their use of official state media outlets, China, Russia, and Iran are also utilizing armies of online bots and fake social media accounts to spread pro-Hamas and anti-Israel propaganda.

“It is being seen by millions, hundreds of millions of people around the world and it’s impacting the war in a way that is probably just as effective as any other tactic on the ground,” said Rafi Mendelsohn, the vice president of Cyabra.

Cyabra has monitored some 40,000 separate social media accounts and online bots used to push pro-Hamas propaganda on the internet.

An estimated one-third of all Twitter/X accounts which posted about the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital explosion were in fact bots, Cyabra says.