Russia ends demand to oust Zelensky, disarm Ukraine, but large gaps remain, Bennett says

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday that Moscow is no longer trying to oust Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky or demilitarize the country, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Those two issues were key demands originally made by Russia when it invaded Ukraine last month. In fact, reports at the time indicated that Russian mercenaries were trying to assassinate Zelensky, following Russian President Valadimir Putin’s orders.

Furthermore, Ukraine is no longer demanding to join NATO, according to Bennett.

Despite the apparent progress on these significant issues, however, an end to the bloody war is not yet in sight.

Russian authorities have not officially stated that they’ve given up on demilitarizing Ukraine, the Post noted.

“We are trying to mediate together with our friends in the world, but there is a long way ahead,” Bennett, the chief negotiator between the two countries, said. “Large gaps remain.”

“We will continue together with our other friends in the world to try to bridge [between the sides] to put an end to the war, this is the best thing that can happen,” he added.