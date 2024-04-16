Putin calls for ‘restraint’ after Iran attacks, blames Mideast turmoil on Israel-Gaza war

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Russian leader speaks out for first time on Iranian attacks on Israel, calls for restraint from ‘all sides.’

By World Israel News Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke out for the first time Tuesday on Iran’s massive missile and drone attack on Israel over the weekend, urging restraint from “all sides.”

In a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin called on both sides to demonstrate “reasonable restraint,” warning of “catastrophic consequences” for the Middle East if tensions continue to escalate.

“Vladimir Putin expressed hope that all sides would show reasonable restraint and prevent a new round of confrontation fraught with catastrophic consequences for the entire region,” the Kremlin said.

Putin spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, the statement said, citing the Iranian president’s claim that the unprecedented Iranian attacks on Israel Saturday were “retaliatory measures taken by Iran.”

“Ebrahim Raisi noted that Iran’s actions were forced and limited in nature.”

“At the same time, he stressed Tehran’s disinterest in further escalation of tensions.”

The Kremlin blamed the Israeli-Arab conflict, and in particular the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terror organization, for growing regional tensions.

“Both sides stated that the root cause of the current events in the Middle East is the unresolved Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

“In this regard, the principled approaches of Russia and Iran in favour of an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, easing the difficult humanitarian situation, and creating conditions for a political and diplomatic settlement of the crisis were confirmed.”

Iranian forces launched some 300 ballistic missiles and war drones towards Israel Saturday, marking the first time the Islamic republic has directly attacked Israel from Iranian territory.

Israel, assisted by American, French, British, Jordanian, and Saudi forces, intercepted more than 99% of the incoming projectiles before they reached their targets.

According to IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, one Israeli military facility was lightly damaged in the attack, and one civilian, a seven-year-old Arab-Israeli girl, was seriously injured in the attack.