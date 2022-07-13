Secret Service employee detained in Israel, sent back to US

A member of the U.S. Secret Service stands guard outside Marine One, July 6, 2022. (AP/Patrick Semansky)

Incident took place prior to President Biden’s arrival.

By Associated Press

A Secret Service employee was detained and questioned by Israeli police after being “allegedly involved in a physical encounter,” according to an agency spokesman.

The incident occurred late Monday, before President Joe Biden arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The employee, who was not identified, was released without charges, said the spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi. He has returned to the United States, and “his access to Secret Service systems and facilities was suspended pending further investigation.”

Another incident involving agency employees took place before Biden arrived in South Korea in May.

An agent and an armed physical security specialist were sent home after an alcohol-fueled argument with a taxi driver, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Local law enforcement wrote a police report but did not file charges.